Shaykh Raed Salah: Defending Al-Aqsa is Principle Based on Al-Quran and Hadith

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian fighter, Sheikh Al-Aqsa Raed Salah emphasized that defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a principle for believers based on Al-Quran and Al-Hadith.

He was adamant not to lower the level of the struggle in defending Al-Aqsa, whatever the risks he faced.

“I will never back down in defending the sanctity of Al-Aqsa,” he said at the AWG Webinar Forum Series: Defending Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Prisons on Wednesday night.

He is a Palestinian fighter who has been imprisoned several times by the Israeli occupation, among which he has been isolated in prison for 11 months, served 2 years of administrative imprisonment and was confined to his home for 17 months in an underground prison.

“If I am told to leave Al-Aqsa, even if I am in prison, I will not be afraid. I prefer to defend Al-Aqsa,” he continued.

He said that when he was in prison he was forbidden to communicate with anyone, including his family. “In fact, my soul is increasingly connected to God,” he said.

Raed Salah asserted, Al-Aqsa will win anyway, and the occupation will surely disappear.

“This has been determined by the Quran and Al-Hadith. Including historical facts that prove that, during the Crusades and the invasion of the Mongol army, Al-Aqsa was always protected under any conditions,” he explained.

Appearing as other speakers: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur (Aqsa Working Group Advisor), Ustadzah Samir Subaih (a Muslim fighter who gave birth to his son in prison) and Dr. Abdul Muta’ali (Director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, University of Indonesia). Moderated by Rifa Berlian Arifin (Chief Editor of Arabic Language at MINA News Agency). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)