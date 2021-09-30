Seven Palestinian Prisoners Continue Open Hunger Strike Against Israeli Administrative Detention

Nazareth, MINA – Paestinian prisoners continue their open hunger strike in the prisons of the Israeli occupation, rejecting their administrative detention.

The striking prisoners are: Kayed Al-Fisfori for 76 days, Miqdad Al-Qawasma for 69 days, Alaa Al-Araj for 51 days, Hisham Abu Hawash for 43 days, Rayek Bisharat fro 38 days, Shadi Abu Aker for 35 days, and the last of them is Hasan Shawka, the striker, for nine days.

The striking prisoners suffer from difficult health conditions, due to the lack of salt and fluids in their bodies.

Al-Qawasmeh is in Kaplan Hospital, while Al-Fisfori, Al-Araj, Abu Hawash and Bisharat are in the Ramle Clinic. However, the prisoner Shadi Abu Aker is in the cells of the Ofer prison, as is the prisoner Hassan Shoka. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)