Seven Duties of Believers in Surah At-Taubah 111

By: Kamari Satam

In the Holy Quran, Surah At-Taubah verses 111-112, there are seven tasks that must be carried out by believers who have made buying and selling transactions to obey Allah.

According to Kamari Satam, an elder and builder of the Palembang Islamic Islamic Boarding School at the dawn tausiyah of Tabligh Akbar Muharram 1444 H Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Palembang Region with the theme “With the Spirit of the New Year of 1444 H, We bring together the Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin Ukhuwah Islamiyyah” which was held at the Al-Hijrah Mosque, Al-Fatah Borang Islamic Boarding School, Sako, Palembang on Sunday.

First, according to Kamari, people who have transacted buying and selling to obey God must repent a lot.

“We have made a lot of mistakes, every day we sin intentionally or not, big or small. So repent a lot. Rasulullah himself every day 100 times istighfar every day. Please forgive and promise not to repeat the mistake,” he said.

Second, make our lives colorful in worship. “All of our life activities are intended for the sake of Allah. So give Allah the best worship. Starting from prayer, to infaq orders, when we get money set aside for infaq and sadaqah,” he said.

As for the third, Muslims should praise and magnify the name of Allah. “Wet our tongues to say the name of Allah. Want to eat, want to sleep, everything must remember Allah, “he said.

Then the fourth, continued Kamari, to go on a wandering trip to study or preach Islam. “This is God’s commandment,” he said.

Fifth and sixth, bowing and prostration. “The prayer of the faithful is solemn and well maintained, always submissive before Allah,” he said

Seventh, Amar makruf. Because according to him, everyone has an obligation, because the commandments for good and evil are indicators of the best people. Kuntum Khaira ummah.

Closing his tausiyah, Kamari asserted, the Jama’ah Muslimin stood in the midst of the Muslims with various kinds of differences. So it is necessary to understand all the differences that exist by prioritizing the similarities between fellow Muslims.

“It is a great pleasure for us to be in the congregation, so be grateful. What can we give to this congregation,” he said.

Al-Fatah Borang Sako Islamic Boarding School is currently in the process of pioneering the establishment of Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Tahfidz which God willing will start next year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).