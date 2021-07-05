Settlers Sett Fire to Large Areas of Jalud Lands

Nablus, MINA – Settlers set fire to large areas of Jalud village lands, south of Nablus, on Sunday evening.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas said that the settlers of the “Esh Kodash” settlement set fire to the agricultural lands located on the eastern side of the village, which led to the burning of a number of olive trees and straw bales, Wafa reported.

Douglas added that the occupation forces prevented the citizens from putting out the fire.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation authorities announced the seizure of thousands of dunums of the lands of the towns of Qarawat Bani Hassan and Derastia, west of Salfit.

Sources in the municipalities of Qarawat Bani Hassan and Derastia said that there is an expansion plan for the settlements of “Yakir and Nofim”, which are built on citizens’ lands, with an area of ​​more than 8,500 dunams.

The sources added that the scheme includes the private lands of citizens in the areas of: Al-Nuwetif, Al-Majwar, Wadi Khalil, Al-Saffar and Bir Abu Ammar, all the way to Wadat Al-Hamam, which is affiliated to Qarawat Bani Hassan, Al-Marah, Al-Sahlat, Khallet Abu Rabie, Al-Musalbeh, a section of Khallet Nashit, and Harigah Abu Zuhair. Khallet al-‘Am, al-Kabara, Ghirsat al-Ain, part of al-Batin, al-Hanayl, and part of Wadi Qana, which belong to Dirastia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)