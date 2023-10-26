Scotland’s First Minister Demands UK to Support a Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Glasgow, MINA – Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, reiterated his demand, Wednesday, for the UK government and main opposition to support a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Yousaf was asked by Radio Clyde in Glasgow about talks he held Tuesday with British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, the first meeting the two had since 7 October, when Palestine Resistance group, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel.

“I find it infuriating. We are seeing thousands of people die, children die,” responded the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, adding he spoke about the necessity of a ceasefire with the Premier.

He said his parents-in-law are still trapped in Gaza, 18 days after the borders were closed, leaving residents unable to leave.

Yousaf’s mother-in-law, Elizabeth El-Nakla, and her husband, Maged, travelled to Gaza from Scotland to visit a sick relative.

“How many more children have to die before a ceasefire is called for? We’re calling for a ceasefire. I cannot understand (Labour Party leader) Sir Keir Starmer’s position. I cannot understand the Prime Minister’s position and I ask them: How many more children have to die before you join us and join many across the world, including the United Nations, and call for that ceasefire,” said Yousaf.

Sunak told the House of Commons on Wednesday he favours “specific pauses” to allow British nationals to leave the region and humanitarian aid to enter, but he has rejected calls to demand a ceasefire.

Following Hamas’s attack, Israel launched a relentless bombardment campaign on Gaza, putting the enclave’s residents under total siege and a blockade of food, fuel and medical supplies. Aid supplies have since started to trickle in, but at levels far below the public need.

Nearly 8,000 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)