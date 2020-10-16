Saudi Resumes International Flights to 20 Cities

Jeddah, MINA – Saudia airline has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, after seven months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Arab News, the Kingdom Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier said permitted travelers could now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights from Sept.15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

It will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport after Jan.1 next year, the Interior Ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December. The airline normally flies to more than 85 destinations worldwide.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)