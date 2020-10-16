Select Language

Latest
-54 min. agoFriday Sermon: Three Powerful Actions to Protect Muslims Unity
-9 min. agoMUI Goes to China to Check the Halalness of Covid-19 Vaccine
-3 min. agoSaudi Resumes International Flights to 20 Cities
1 min. agoWHO Delivers New Coronavirus Examination Kits to Gaza
12 hours agoIsrael Targets 500 Companies to Operate in the UAE
Middle East

Saudi Resumes International Flights to 20 Cities

Photo: SPA

Jeddah, MINA – Saudia airline has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, after seven months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Arab News, the Kingdom Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier said permitted travelers could now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights from Sept.15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

It will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport after Jan.1 next year, the Interior Ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December. The airline normally flies to more than 85 destinations worldwide.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news