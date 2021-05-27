Saudi Limits Mosque Loudspeakers to Azan and Iqamat

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia Ministry of Islamic Affairs has enforced the use of loudspeakers in mosques, allow loudspeakers only for Azan and Iqamat.

In addition, to enforce lowering the loudspeaker volume to a level of one third.

The regulation, has been issued in a circular letter by the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Sheikh to all mosques throughout the Kingdom. This was quoted from Gulf News, on Wednesday, May 26.

Al-Sheikh warned that sanctions would be imposed on anyone who violates the ministry circular letter on Sunday, May 23.

The circular letter is based on the Hadits of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wa Sallam, namely “Truly! each of you calls his God. One must not disturb the other and one must not raise the voice in chanting or prayer over the other voice.”

The regulation is also based on a fatwa by most senior Islamic scholars such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Othaimeen and Saleh Al-Fawzan, that loudspeakers in mosques should only be used for Azan and Iqamat. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)