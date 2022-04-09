Saudi Increase This Year’s Hajj Capacity to 1 Million Pilgrims

Makkah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Saturday, the Kingdom has decided to increase this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and abroad, in accordance with the allocation of each country and in line with the prevention recommendations.

“This decision is based on the deep concern of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the safety of pilgrims, and the welfare of those who visit the Masjid al-Haram and the Prophet’s Mosque,” said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a written statement, SPA reports.

The decision also stems from Saudi Arabia’s great interest in maintaining the continuity of the Hajj without interruption, as well as allowing the largest number of Muslims worldwide to perform Hajj and Umrah.

Saudi Arabia also continues to pay attention to the health sector as it is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry clarified that the following regulations will apply to the 2022 hajj:

1. Pilgrims must be less than 65 years old according to the Gregorian calendar, and must have complete immunizations with the basic dose of COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

2. Those from overseas must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19, using a sample taken within 72 hours before departure to Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed that pilgrims must adhere to preventive measures, and must follow precautionary instructions while performing Hajj to ensure their health and condition. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)