Saudi-China Sign Agreement to Provide 9 Million COVID-19 Tests

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia, represented by the National United Procurement Company (NUPCO), signed a strategic agreement on Sunday with China, represented by the BGI Group.

The agreement regulates to carry out 9 million COVID-19 tests, including the supply of necessary equipment and supplies, and 500 experts, specialists, and technicians to carry out these tests, with a total value of SR995 million (around Rp. 4.1 trillion).

The agreement was completed following the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, and as a result of telephone conversations with the President of China. Thus quoted from Saudi Gazette on Monday, April 27.

The agreement also includes the establishment of six large regional laboratories in a number of regions in Saudi Arabia, including a mobile laboratory with a production capacity of 10,000 tests every day.

The contract also includes carrying out 50,000 tests per day to diagnose COVID-19 cases, and conducting comprehensive community testing.

It also includes analysis of genetic mapping of a number of samples in the Kingdom, and analysis of community immunity mapping of 1,000,000 samples. The activity will have the greatest impact supporting the country’s plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)