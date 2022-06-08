Saudi Arabian to Increase Hajj Pilgrims Number

Jakarta, MINA – Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that the Saudi Arabian government plans to increase the hajj pilgrims number if the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves.

“In addition, the Government of Saudi Arabia will also continue to build facilities to support the implementation of the pilgrimage,” said the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister during his official visit to Indonesia, said Prince Farhan Al Saud, who was received by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno and Cabinet Secretary. Pramono Anung at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (June 7).

President Jokowi and the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister discussed various things, first, regarding the implementation of the Hajj pilgrimage to economic issues.

The President said he appreciated the implementation of this year’s hajj, after two years of the pandemic, no hajj was carried out. Indonesia has the largest quota of more than 100,000, to be exact, 100,051 people,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

In addition, the President also expressed his hope that the implementation of this year’s hajj pilgrimage can run safely and smoothly.

President Jokowi conveyed Indonesia’s plan to build an Indonesian House in the city of Mecca, to provide maximum support to Indonesian Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

“We ask for support from the Saudi government authorities, and this message will be conveyed by the Saudi Foreign Minister to the authorities in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Regarding inter-community relations, Retno reported to President Jokowi that the Saudi Arabian authorities had lifted the ban on their citizens visiting Indonesia.

Jokowi also talked about the economy and expressed his hope that what had been discussed could be implemented concretely. One of the economic cooperation plans discussed is the energy transition area.

“In the conversation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia conveyed a message from the king and from the crown prince that Indonesia is one of Saudi Arabia’s highest priorities for economic cooperation,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)