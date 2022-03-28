Saudi Arabia to Launch Iftar Program in 34 Countries

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia is to launch an iftar program in 34 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The program aims to provide iftar meals for Muslims during Ramadan, which starts on April 2. It is expected to benefit nearly 1.2 million people, Arab News reported.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has made all the necessary arrangements for the program to reach all continents, depending on the need and requests, in coordination with Saudi embassies and the ministry’s Islamic centers.

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, highlighted the leadership’s support for establishing such charitable projects that serve Islam and Muslims during the holy month, saying the program will be implemented as per the regulations in beneficiary countries.

Last year, due to preventive measures and health protocols regarding COVID-19, the Kingdom was only able to facilitate 16 countries with its iftar program. Saudi Arabia will continue to adopt preventive measures in beneficiary countries this year.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)