Saudi Arabia to Allow Umrah Starting on October 4

Mecca, MINA – Saudi Arabia will lift its travel ban for Umrah due to Covid-19 in phases starting from early next month, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The decision to allow the resumption of Umrah worship comes after nearly six months of being closed to worshipers.

The Interior Ministry said starting on October 4, local Saudi residents and foreign nationals of the Kingdom residing in the country will be allowed to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Mecca with a capacity of 30 percent or 6,000 people per day.

Meanwhile, starting on October 18, the kingdom will allow 15,000 worshipers to perform Umrah and pray at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina every day.

According to SPA, local and international worshipers who come for Umrah and worship will be accepted from November 1, while the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque will be open for worship in full capacity by implementing the Covid-19 protection protocol.

“An official source at the Ministry of Interior affirms the Kingdom’s desire to allow worshipers from inside and outside the Kingdom to perform their worship in a safe and healthy manner according to precautionary and distancing requirements to ensure human safety,” SPA said via Twitter.

Due to the pandemic, Saudi authorities imposed restrictions on the Hajj this year to those living in Saudi Arabia only, while pilgrims from abroad are not allowed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)