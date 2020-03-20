Saudi Arabia Temporarily Suspends Worship Activities in Two Grand Mosques

Mecca, MINA – Saudi Arabian authorities temporarily suspends Muslim worshipers from entering and praying in two main mosques in Macca and Medina as a step to reduce the spread of a new type of coronavirus or Covid-19.

“The leaders and security and health authorities decided to suspend attendance and prayer in the hall outside the Grand Mosque (Masjidil Haram) and the Prophet Mosque (Nabawi Mosque) starting from Friday,” said Hani bin Hosni Haider, interpreter spoke of the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Thus quoted from Saudi News Agency.

Previously, Saudi Arabia stopped praying in congregation in other mosques in the country except Al-Haram Mosque and Al-Nabawi Mosque.

The number of confirmed positive virus cases in the country totaled 274.

The new coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, appeared in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 160 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as a pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 242,721 infected people, while the number of deaths exceeds 9,860 people, and more than 85,600 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the US. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)