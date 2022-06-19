Saudi Arabia Hits 50°C Heatwave

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s National Meteorological Center (NCM) has warned the region will be hit by a heat wave reaching 50°C, starting on Sunday (19/6) and will continue until next Wednesday.

NCM estimates that maximum temperatures will occur in most provinces in the Eastern Province and the part between Madinah and Yanbu will reach 47°C and 50°C, respectively. Saudi Gazette reports.

The eastern part of the Riyadh, Al-Qassim region and the northern border is expected to experience temperatures between 45°C and 47°C.

NCM asks everyone to take precautions, and also asks them to comply with the instructions of the competent authorities to maintain safety.

In connection with the arrival of summer, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) imposed a ban on working in the hot sun from 12 noon to 3 pm for a period of three months starting from Wednesday, 15 June.

The ban, covering all private sector companies and enterprises, will continue until 15 September 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)