Saudi Arabia Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Statements on Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday statements made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding the establishment of a synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing its rejection of the ongoing provocations of Muslims around the world, Wafa reports.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it expresses its “condemnation of the statement of a minister in the Israeli occupation government calling for the establishment of a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It affirmed its “categorical rejection of these extremist and provocative statements, and its rejection of the ongoing provocations of Muslims around the world, stressing the “need to respect the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It also renewed its call for the international community “to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe witnessed by the Palestinian people, and to activate serious mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable for the ongoing violations of international laws, norms and resolutions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)