Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens from Traveling to Indonesia

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi citizens have been warned not to travel to Indonesia directly or indirectly due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday citing an official source at the Ministry of Home Affairs who said the move was based on the government’s concern for the safety of citizens who want to travel abroad because Indonesia is experiencing a spike in cases of a new variant of the virus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs asks citizens who are already in Indonesia to be careful and stay away from areas with a high rate of virus spread, and follow all precautions and return to the Kingdom immediately. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)