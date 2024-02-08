Saturday 17 February to be the Second Global Day of Solidarity with Gaza

Select Language

Global Day Solidaritas with Palestine Held in Jakarta (photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Gaza, MINA – Saturday 17 February is to be the Global Day of Solidarity with the people of Gaza, the Palestinian Forum in Britain announced yesterday.

“This international initiative aims to shed light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocate for the freedom and rights of Palestinians,” the PFB said in a statement as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

“The call for the second time in less than two months for a global demonstration to stop the genocide in Gaza is extremely important for several reasons,” said Adnan Hmidan, vice president of the PFB. “The first of which is: emphasising the global popular rejection of this genocide. Second: Calling for accelerating the procedures of the International Court for a  ceasefire and holding war criminals accountable. Third: Pressure on our governments to move immediately to stop the occupation from committing its crimes in violation of international conventions.”

The day of action will be marked across six continents, he explained, adding “that we will continue to demonstrate for Palestine until it returns free.”

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with over 27,700 civilians killed and a continued blockade severely restricting access to essential goods, including food, medicine and clean water. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

