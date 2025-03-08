SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Prof. Amany Lubis Calls for Global Solidarity to Build Indonesia’s Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Design of the Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) Indonesia to be built in Gaza City, Palestine. (Photo: Maemuna Center)

Jakarta, MINAMaemuna Center Indonesia has initiated the construction of Indonesia’s Maternity and Children’s Hospital (RSIA Indonesia) in Gaza City as part of the commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

During a press conference at the Indonesian Parliament Building, Senayan, Jakarta, on Friday, Prof Amany Lubis, Patron of Maemuna Center Indonesia, called for global solidarity to realize this humanitarian project.

“Women and children are the most vulnerable in this crisis. Over 70% of the victims in Gaza are women and children, struggling with limited access to healthcare. Building RSIA Indonesia in Gaza is not just a humanitarian initiative—it’s a moral duty,” she said.

The hospital will be built near Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City and has already received approval from local authorities. It will focus on maternal and child healthcare, providing vital medical services for pregnant women and young victims of the war.

Prof Amany urged Indonesians, especially youth and women, to take part in this initiative.

“Support for Gaza must be continuous. We can all contribute, through donations, advocacy, or sharing accurate information to raise awareness,” she added.

The project is part of the Joint Humanitarian Aid Campaign for Gaza, backed by Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the National Zakat Agency (Baznas), and over 30 humanitarian organizations across Indonesia.

Maemuna Center Indonesia, under the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), has been actively involved in Palestinian humanitarian efforts since its establishment in 2019.

With increasing global support, RSIA Indonesia is expected to soon become a reality, offering crucial healthcare services to Palestinian mothers and children in need. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

