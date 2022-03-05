Russia Declares Ceasefire in Two Ukrainian Cities

Moscow, MINA – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a ceasefire in two cities in Ukraine, Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors.

“Today, March 5, starting at 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declared a ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the statement of Russian Defense Ministry said as quoted from CNN on Saturday.

The announcement came after Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said the city was under a blockade by Russian troops after days of merciless attacks.

“For now, we are looking for a solution to the humanitarian problem and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade,” Boychenko said, calling for a ceasefire and a humanitarian corridor for food and medicine.

Previously, the talks between Russia and Ukraine agreed to create a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of food and medicine.

“Unfortunately, it’s a shame, we didn’t achieve the results we hoped for. The only thing I can say is that we discussed the humanitarian aspect quite thoroughly because a lot of people were under siege. The situation is dramatic without food, medicine, there will likely be evacuations,” said Mikhail Podolyakkata, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation at a press conference after the second round of negotiations in Belarus’ Brest region on Thursday.

He read what he called an “official communique agreed by both sides,” and added that negotiations would resume in the near future, Anadolu Agency reported. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)