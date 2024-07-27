Rome Hosts Ceasefire Negotiations amid Gaza Genocide

Rome, MINA – CIA Director William Burns is set to meet senior officials from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt in Rome on Sunday, according to a report from Axios on Friday, as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

The meeting aims to advance negotiations, resolve outstanding differences, and work towards a final cease-fire agreement in Gaza. This information was sourced from anonymous US and Israeli officials.

During the meeting, Burns will confer with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Egyptian spy chief Abbas Kamel.

As of Friday afternoon, no official sources had confirmed or denied the report.

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel quoted an unnamed high-profile source, stating that “the meeting is part of the mediators’ efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.”

The source added that Mossad chief David Barnea would be present at the meeting but did not provide further details.

According to Axios, Israeli negotiators are not optimistic about achieving a breakthrough in Rome, citing US President Joe Biden’s pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as ineffective in softening Netanyahu’s new tough demands. An Israeli official commented, “Netanyahu wants a deal that is impossible to get.”

Netanyahu, currently on a trip to the US, reportedly discussed his new demands with Biden on Thursday.

On the same day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Egypt and Qatar have been leading mediation efforts, aiming to broker a phased ceasefire proposal where Hamas would release hosts in exchange for an Israeli troop withdrawal. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)