Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh Burned

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – The refugee area inhabited by thousands of Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sunday early morning was Burned. As a result, thousands of refugees lost their shelter in the cold weather.

Al-Jazeera reported that at least 800 shelters holding thousands of Rohingya refugees were completely destroyed so that residents who were ‘expelled’ from Myanmar were forced to sleep without a roof in the area.

UNHCR noted that at least nearly 7 thousand Rohingya refugees were affected by the fire. But they were still there.

Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, stated that apart from burning their beds, health facilities and educational facilities were also burned.

The cause of the fire is still unknown so far. However, UNHCR stated that further investigations would continue.

Rohingya refugees currently living in Cox’s Bazar number around one million people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)