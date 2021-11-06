Rohingya Refugee Camp Haunted by Intergroup Tension

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – Tensions in the Rohingya refugee camps are increasing, due to the recently reported death of the leader of the Arakan Rohingya Liberation Army (ARSA) at the Whykong camp in Teknaf upazila Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Although it is not clear what exactly happened, the police suspect that Mohammad Hashim, a refugee, may have been the victim of a mob beating.

The self-proclaimed leader of ARSA, is accused of being one of the masterminds behind the September killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah. He is also suspected of involvement in the October 22 murder of six people at a camp madrasa.

The Daily Star on Friday said, from the alleged murder of Hashim, it was time for the Bangladeshi government to step in, stop such violence and unrest in the refugee camps.

According to the daily, the unstoppable expansion of rebel groups such as ARSA is certainly a concern for national security, as they are often involved in criminal activities, such as drug and arms trafficking along the border.

In addition, ARSA also causes chaos in the lives of Rohingya refugees through attacks, human trafficking, and even killings.

An earlier report by The Daily Star revealed how refugees spend their nights fearing criminal attacks in overcrowded camps.

Bangladeshi security stationed only three battalions of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in the refugee camps to maintain law and order in the camps, which house more than one million refugees.

Although patrols by security forces increased after Mohib Ullah’s killing, they were deemed insufficient to make the camp safe for its residents. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)