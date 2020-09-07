Rohingya Leaders Visit at Rehabilitation Facility in Bhashan Char, Bangladesh

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – Commissioner for Rehabilitation and Repatriation of Additional Refugees (RRRC) Mahbub Alam Talukder said as many as 40 Rohingya leaders visited and inspected rehabilitation facilities on Bhashan Char Island, Bangladesh.

“40 Rohingya leaders from different camps in Cox’s Bazar camp went to Bhashan Char under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army and Navy. They will return to Cox’s Bazar on September 8 after being there for three days,” he said.

The Bangladeshi government has developed the island of Bhashan Char to house 100,000 Rohingya people, while more than one million people are currently taking shelter in camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Bhashan Char is an island in Bangladesh, which is prone to flooding and hit by hurricane Munson.

More than 730,000 Rohingya people fled to Bangladesh amid killings, rape and arson on August 25, 2017, carried out by the Myanmar military starting in Rakhine state.

Several world institutions say that the Rohingya are the ethnic groups who have suffered the most in the world due to the “genocide” carried out by the Myanmar military. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)