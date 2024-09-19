Rockets Fired from Lebanon, Fires Erupt in Northern Israel

Beirut, MINA – Several fires broke out Wednesday in the northern Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona after rockets were launched from Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said multiple rockets landed in Israeli territory in the Kiryat Shmona area, located on the Galilee Panhandle.

It said several fires erupted in the area as a result of the strikes.

Shortly before the strike, sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding settlements, including Beit Hillel, HaGoshrim, Tel Hai, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi, warning residents about the incoming rockets.

Israel remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah following explosions of wireless pager devices Tuesday, which resulted in 12 deaths and more than 2,700 injuries.

The Lebanese resistance group has blamed Israel for being behind the attack, but Tel Aviv has not claimed responsibility.

Anadolu reported late Wednesday that more communication devices exploded in southern Beirut and other southern cities, causing additional injuries and setting cars and residential apartments on fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)