Hezbollah: Dozens of Rockets Launched on North of Haifa

Beirut, MINA – Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets at an Israeli military industrial complex in Haifa on Monday, marking the second attack on the northern city since the current conflict began last October 8, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group said dozens of rockets were launched at Rafael Electronics Company north of Haifa, as well as the reserve headquarters of the Northern Corps and logistics base of the Galilee Formation in the Ami’ad camp.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that five illegal settlers sustained minor injuries from shrapnel after rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

This was the second time Hezbollah targeted military sites in Haifa, having previously fired missiles at the city on Sunday.

The rocket fire came as at least 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured, including children, women and medics, in intensive Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli army confirmed that its warplanes struck more than 300 targets across Lebanon this morning.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

The attack came days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)