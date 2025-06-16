At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

Tel Aviv, MINA – .Tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated dramatically since Friday, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. According to Israeli authorities, at least 13 people have been killed and over 370 injured in a series of Iranian missile attacks since the beginning of the conflict, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Sunday, Israeli officials reported that a new wave of missile strikes left at least nine people injured. The National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, confirmed that seven were wounded in the northern city of Haifa, while two others sustained injuries in southern Israel. Fires broke out in Haifa, damaging at least two buildings, with additional blazes reported in the south, according to Israeli media outlets Yedioth Ahronoth and public broadcaster KAN.

The missile barrage was a response to coordinated Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple sites across Iran on Friday, including military and nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Tehran launched widespread attacks that have caused significant damage.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that at least 128 people have been killed and approximately 900 others injured since Israel’s air offensive began.

Also Read: Top IRGC Intelligence Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrike

The international community has expressed growing concern over the intensifying conflict and its potential to destabilize the broader Middle East region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: “Open Rafah” Says British Activist’s Tearful Plea to Egypt