SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – .Tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated dramatically since Friday, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. According to Israeli authorities, at least 13 people have been killed and over 370 injured in a series of Iranian missile attacks since the beginning of the conflict, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Sunday, Israeli officials reported that a new wave of missile strikes left at least nine people injured. The National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, confirmed that seven were wounded in the northern city of Haifa, while two others sustained injuries in southern Israel. Fires broke out in Haifa, damaging at least two buildings, with additional blazes reported in the south, according to Israeli media outlets Yedioth Ahronoth and public broadcaster KAN.

The missile barrage was a response to coordinated Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple sites across Iran on Friday, including military and nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Tehran launched widespread attacks that have caused significant damage.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that at least 128 people have been killed and approximately 900 others injured since Israel’s air offensive began.

Also Read: Top IRGC Intelligence Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrike

The international community has expressed growing concern over the intensifying conflict and its potential to destabilize the broader Middle East region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: “Open Rafah” Says British Activist’s Tearful Plea to Egypt

Tagcasualties haifa iran Iranian Health Ministry Israel Israeli airstrikes KAN Magen David Adom Middle East military conflict missile attacks regional escalation retaliatory strikes Tehran Yedioth Ahronoth

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • 6 hours ago
Israel attack on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Top IRGC Intelligence Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrike

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 65 Civilians Killed in Israeli New Attacks ok Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Europe

Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress Declares “Israel Does Not Represent Us”

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 16:30 WIB
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran’s Missile Retaliation Hits Israel, Leaving 3 Dead and Over 200 Injured

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 06:11 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 17:08 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 22:54 WIB
International

Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Following Attacks on Its Territory

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 05:50 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 17:08 WIB
Europe

AWG’s Volunteer Attends Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress  in Austria

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 20:49 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us