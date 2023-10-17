Response to Israeli Attacks on Civilians, Al-Qassam Bombardment of Tel Aviv

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, carried out a counterattack by bombing Tel Aviv with missile attacks on Monday in response to the Israeli military massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Quoted from PIC, the Al-Qassam Brigades bombed occupied Tel Aviv and Jerusalem with missile attacks in response to Israeli attacks targeting civilians, coinciding with a session in the Knesset, so that parliament members were evacuated to shelters.

“The Al-Qassam missile caused disruption to the Knesset session and a security meeting attended by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken,” explained the PIC.

Occupation authorities evacuated Israel’s Knesset building after sirens sounded during a meeting session in the presence of the entity’s president and the occupation prime minister, who issued threats in his speech, claiming that the aim of his brutal aggression was to eliminate Hamas.

The occupation admitted that a residential area in Tela Aviv was damaged by bombing.

On Monday evening, the Al-Quds Brigade announced an attack with more than 100 missiles targeting cities and settlements around the Gaza Strip, namely Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba, Netivot, to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, in response to Israel’s massacre of civilians.

The Al-Quds Brigade announced the bombing of the “Hatzrim” air base with a salvo of missiles. In addition, the occupied cities of Ashdod and Beersheba, Ben Gurion Airport were also targeted by fighters with missile attacks in response to the occupation’s crimes against civilians.

The Al-Aqsa Storm battle entered its tenth day, with missile attacks destroying multiple locations, the use of Al-Zawari suicide planes, and multiple battlefields and confrontations, while the death toll on the Israeli side rose to more than 1,500 and the number of injured soared to nearly 3,900 people in nine days. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)