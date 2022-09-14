Repower Asia Colabarates with Japanese Investors Reviewing Educational Property Development

Jakarta, MINA – PT Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk (REAL) is seriously collaborating with Japanesse potential investors Asari Kyoiku Gakuen which was marked by a meeting on Wednesday, September 14th.

Asari Kyoiku Gakuen has a portfolio in the field of educational property that spread over several major cities in the country of Sakura.

The meeting, which was held at the REAL Headquarters in order to explore opportunities for development of educational properties both Indonesia and Japan that could be synergized between the two parties.

The meeting at the Graha Repower Asia Building was attended by Repower’s Board of Directors, Aulia Firdaus, Sjafardamsah and Yahya Attamimi, then Indonesian CEO Soken Albertus Prasetyo Heru Nugroho and also Kenji Asari, the Founder of Asari Group Kyoiku Gakuen.

“We are very concerned on the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) principle, regarding Quality Education, which will really need quality property infrastructure. In this cooperation plan, REAL can become a partner to provide educational properties for Asari Kyoiku Gakuen to expand its education business to Indonesia. Then, in line with the concept of regional development based on Education and Transit Oriented Development (ETOD), this can certainly add value and company growth in the future,” said Sjafardamsah.

On the same occasion, Sjafar said, one of the projects that can be collaborated and has considerable potential, namely the integrated mixed use integrated education project located in Pasar Minggu area, South Jakarta. Currently, Repower has completed the design and planning and is continuing the permit process.

“We are very happy if we can get a competent partner in Indonesia, a property developer company that concern on education in the development of residential areas. The concept of education that we will bring will be adapted to local content, so the both parties will strengthen their respective values.” Kenji Asari said.

“These initial talks are a follow-up to our commitment to bringing potential Japanese investors to Repower. Through this meeting, we hope to establish cooperation that will improve relations between Indonesia and Japan in various fields.” Albertus closed.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)