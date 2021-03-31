Indonesian-Japanese Foreign Minister Discusses the Situation in Myanmar

Tokyo, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu discussed the situation in Myanmar during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday.

“Indonesia and Japan have the same concerns seeing the development of the situation in Myanmar,” said Retno online from Tokyo after the meeting.

Indonesia strongly rejects the use of force by the security forces which caused the death of more than 100 victims on Saturday.

The use of force must be stopped immediately so that victims do not fall back. Dialogue must be pursued.

“Only through dialogue will Myanmar be able to solve their problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Minister strongly criticized the situation that has resulted in casualties.

Motegi, he explained, welcomed ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the situation in Myanmar and expressed respect for Indonesia’s leadership.

Foreign Minister Retno to Japan with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to attend the 2 + 2 Meeting. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)