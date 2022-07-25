Report: 247 Israeli Violations of Palestinian Press Freedom in Six Months

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian media center, the Palestinian Center for Media Freedom and Development (MADA) said on Sunday it announced 247 press freedom violations committed by the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories in the six months from January 2022.

In a report, MADA stated, among these numbers there were 195 attacks by Israeli forces against media crews. Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities carried out 18 attacks on the press in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palinfo reported.

The MADA report monitored 34 violations by social media companies, a decrease of about 36 percent over the same period last year, due to the absence of major events.”

“The most prominent offenses were the killings of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May, and Dream Radio station journalists Ghufran and Rasna on 1 June,” the statement said.

Journalist Abu Akleh was shot while covering an Israeli army attack on Jenin, the northern West Bank. Meanwhile journalists Ghufran and Rasna were shot dead by the Israeli occupation army at the entrance of the Al-Arroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank, while on their way to work.

The report stated that media workers in Palestine were subjected to violations such as physical injury, prevention of coverage, arrest and detention. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)