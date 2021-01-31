Rafah Crossing Point Opened Four Days

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security in the Gaza Strip announced that Egyptian authorities has opened the Rafah crossing point, south of the Gaza Strip in both directions for the next four days.

Ministry spokesman, Iyad Al-Bazam, said in a press statement that the Rafah crossing has been scheduled to open from Monday to Thursday.

He added travel details, statements, and implementation of Corona checks for travelers will be published by the Border Security Authority.

Since the start of the Corona pandemic last March, the Egyptian authorities decided to close crossings and open them specifically at certain times, especially humanitarian cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)