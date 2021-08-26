Gaza Rafah Gate Re-opens on Thursday

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza said the Rafah land crossing gate to reopen on Thursday for citizens and goods from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad Al-Bazm said Rafah would also be opened to both directions starting next week, Quds Press reported.

“We were notified by the Egyptian authorities for Thursday’s opening of the Rafah crossing for one access only. As for openings in both directions, starting next week, August 29, 2021,” said Al-Bazm.

The crossing was closed in both directions since last Monday, due to rising tensions between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

More than 27,000 Palestinians registered with the Department of Borders are waiting to be allowed to travel.

Previously, when the Rafah gate was opened five days a week, it allowed the passage of about 2,500 Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)