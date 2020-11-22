Rafah Border to Open in Three Days, 24-26 November

Gaza Strip, MINA – The Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip would be opened within three days in both directions.

The ministry’s spokesman, Iyam Al-Bazm, as Shehab News Agency reported, in his statement that the crossing would start from Tuesday, November 24, to Thursday November 26.

He stated that in a short time the Crossing’s top officials would publish details of travel rules and a statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)