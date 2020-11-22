Select Language

Latest
-122 min. agoIsrael Began to Build New Jewish Settlement
-120 min. agoErdogan-King Salman Agree to Solve Problems with Dialogue
-57 min. agoGaza Rocket Damages Factory in Southern City of Ashkelon
2 hours agoRafah Border to Open in Three Days, 24-26 November
14 hours agoFrench Ambassador: We are not Fighting Islam But Separatism
Slideshow

Rafah Border to Open in Three Days, 24-26 November

Gaza Strip, MINA – The Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip would be opened within three days in both directions.

The ministry’s spokesman, Iyam Al-Bazm, as Shehab News Agency reported, in his statement that the crossing would start from Tuesday, November 24, to Thursday November 26.

He stated that in a short time the Crossing’s top officials would publish details of travel rules and a statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news