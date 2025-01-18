Rafah Border to Open in 14 Days After Prisoner Exchange

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance sources have revealed that preparations are underway for the implementation of a ceasefire, with the Rafah border set to open within 14 days following the Israeli prisoner exchange and priority humanitarian aid.

A source from the Palestinian resistance told the Al-Mayadeen news network on Friday that intensive preparations are being conducted in Cairo to implement the ceasefire agreement.

The preparations include the exchange of prisoners, delivery of humanitarian aid, and monitoring of any ceasefire violations, with representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Israel, and Hamas involved.

The source emphasized that the Rafah border is being rehabilitated, coordinated by Egyptian authorities and Palestinian factions.

According to the source, priority will be given to the release of the wounded, the sick, and other urgent humanitarian cases, with aid being delivered in coordination with Egypt.

Additionally, Israeli forces will withdraw one kilometer from the Rafah border until the full withdrawal from the Philadelphia Route is completed.

The source added that in the first phase of the exchange, 30 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, will be released in exchange for each Israeli female soldier captured by Hamas.

Another 30 Palestinian prisoners, including the elderly and sick, will be released in exchange for each elderly (over 50) or sick Israeli prisoner.

In exchange for each Israeli female soldier, 30 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences will be released, along with 20 prisoners serving long sentences, with under 15 years remaining. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)