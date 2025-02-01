Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Rafah Border

Rafah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the Rafah crossing border between Gaza and Egypt on Friday (Jan 31), in accordance with the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the Israeli military handed over control of the crossing to an international force from the European Union (EU) in preparation for the reopening of the border.

The radio cited unnamed security sources, stating that Israeli forces had redeployed to another area along the Gaza-Egypt border.

In addition to the EU mission, the Palestinian Authority (PA), based in Ramallah, will manage the crossing from the Palestinian side and oversee exit permits from Gaza.

Correspondent Doron Kadosh reported that 50 injured Palestinians will be allowed to cross daily, along with three escorts for each injured person, totaling 200 individuals per day.

He added that the names of all injured individuals and their escorts wil be reviewed by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, with approval also required from Egypt.

Quoting Anadolu Agency, the EU on Friday resumed its mission at the Rafah border crossing, which connects southern Gaza to Egypt, facilitating medical evacuations for Palestinians in need of treatment.

“Europe is here to help: the EU civilian border mission is deployed today to the Rafah Crossing at the request of Palestinians and Israelis,” announced EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas via X.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the first group of injured Palestinians would leave on Saturday, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Rafah Crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid into Gaza, had been closed since May 2024 following Israel’s ground invasion in Rafah.

on January 19, a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel went into effect, lasting for 42 days as part of the first phase. Negotiations are expected to continue for further phases of the agreement.

The agreement was mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with support from the United States. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)