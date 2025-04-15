Hamas Offers to Release All Israeli Captives in Exchange for Ceasefire, Israeli Withdrawal

Gaza, MINA – Taher El-Nounou, a senior official in the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Monday that the group is ready to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza in return for a serious prisoner swap deal, a ceasefire, and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera Arabic, El-Nounou emphasized the group’s willingness to work with mediators and its flexibility in negotiations. A Hamas delegation led by Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya met in Cairo with Egyptian and Qatari officials to discuss the proposed deal, but no breakthrough was achieved, according to sources.

El-Nounou accused Israel of obstructing a final agreement, claiming that Israeli authorities were avoiding commitments related to a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal. He also stressed that the weapons of the resistance are non-negotiable, as they are tied to the ongoing occupation.

Israeli media reported that a new proposal involves the release of 10 living Israeli captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a long-term ceasefire, and humanitarian aid. U.S. involvement in the talks includes a pledge to guarantee further negotiations if the first phase succeeds.

Violence resumed on March 18, breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January 19. Israeli attacks have resulted in hundreds of additional Palestinian deaths, drawing international condemnation.

Since October 2023, over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been martyred. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

