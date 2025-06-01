SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Hamas announces ceasefire with Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denied claims that it rejected a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by US envoy Steve Witkoff, instead accusing Israel of obstructing efforts to end the ongoing war in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on Sunday, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said, “We agreed with Mr. Witkoff last week on a proposal that he considered acceptable as a proposal for negotiation. We received the other party’s response, which did not agree with any of the items we agreed upon and did not meet the minimum requirements of our people.”

Naim emphasized that Hamas responded “positively and responsibly” to the proposal, which aimed to secure a ceasefire/">60-day ceasefire and guarantee the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He added that Hamas also hoped the negotiations would eventually lead to a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and a permanent end to the war.

According to Naim, Israel has refused to provide guarantees that it would respect the ceasefire or allow continued humanitarian access. He also accused Israel of attempting to renegotiate previously agreed-upon withdrawal maps based on its new military positions.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

Israel refuses to give guarantees that the war will cease and that enemy forces will withdraw at the end of the negotiations,” he said.

Since October 2023, Israel has continued its military offensive in Gaza, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire. More than 54,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed, and humanitarian agencies warn that over 2 million people in Gaza are facing a risk of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens Killed as Israeli Forces Open Fire on Civilians Seeking Aid in Southern Gaza

