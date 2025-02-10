SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

One more Palestinian in Gaza Killed by Israeli Army Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza Children (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza Children (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – A young Palestinian man was shot dead on Monday by Israeli forces east of Gaza City, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The death occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of people in the eastern Shejaiya neighborhood of the city, the sources said.

According to witnesses, Israeli soldiers continued to open fire intermittently towards Palestinians returning to their areas in the eastern part of Gaza City.

Israeli shelling was also reported in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City and Al-Fukhari town, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

Israeli troops withdrew on Sunday from the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from southern Gaza, after more than a year and three months of occupation.

Monday’s attack came a day after four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

A ceasefire deal has been in effect in Gaza since January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

TagIsrael Forces Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

