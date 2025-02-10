Israel Violates Ceasefire Again, Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, a medical source said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The sources said the bodies of the three were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians east of the city.

Witnesses said Israeli forces stationed east of Gaza City opened fire on a group of Palestinians as they were returning to their area east of the Kuwait Roundabout near the city.

According to witnesses, the returning Palestinians were trying to inspect their area after the army withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from southern Gaza.

An elderly Palestinian woman was also killed by Israeli army gunfire in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the medical source said.

The Israeli army confirmed that its troops had opened fire on what it called “suspects” who approached their location near Nahal Oz east of Gaza City.

The new deaths come despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place in Gaza since January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 people and left the enclave devastated. []

