SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Rafah, MINA – The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened on Saturday after being closed for nine months due to Israeli Zionist military aggression.

This reopening allows 50 Palestinian patients, including 37 sick and injured children, to cross into Egypt for urgent medical treatment.

The evacuation operation is supervised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and involves the mobilization of more than 30 ambulances on the Egyptian side. Wafa reported.

The patients are being taken to hospitals in Sheikh Zuweid, Arish, and Suez, with critical cases being referred to Cairo.

Also Read: Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

The reopening of the Rafah border is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on January 19, 2025.

In addition to medical evacuations, this agreement also includes a prisoner exchange, where three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas, and Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Although 50 children were scheduled for evacuation, only 37 managed to cross, as two passed away before the evacuation, while others were too ill to be moved or lost contact with medical teams.

WHO has urged for the immediate evacuation of around 2,500 children in Gaza who need urgent medical care.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Displays Israeli Military Symbols Seized during Israeli Captives Release

The reopening of the Rafah border and the evacuation of patients marks an important step in humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing conflict, offering hope to many residents of Gaza in need of medical assistance. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Says Al-Aqsa Flood Battle Achieve Its Goals

TagRafah border crossing

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Rafah Border

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:52 WIB
Articles

Rafah Border to Open in 14 Days After Prisoner Exchange

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:14 WIB
Palestine

Rafah Border to Open in Three Days, 24-26 November

  • Sunday, 22 November 2020 - 17:39 WIB
Palestine

Egypt Opens Rafah Border Until Thursday

  • Monday, 13 April 2020 - 14:39 WIB
Palestine

Egypt Opens Rafah Crossing for Return of Gazan Pilgrims

  • Saturday, 9 September 2017 - 12:43 WIB
Load More
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • 21 hours ago
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • 21 hours ago
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Palestinians in the Fourth Gaza Hostages Swap

  • 21 hours ago
NATO (photo: Wikipedia)
Europe

Germany Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Increase NATO Defense Budget

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Cisarua Declaration, AWG Reaffirms Commitment to Reconstruct Gaza

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 11:21 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
Asia

Indonesia Crowned Overall Champion at the 4th International Holy Quran Competition

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us