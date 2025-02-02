Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

Rafah, MINA – The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened on Saturday after being closed for nine months due to Israeli Zionist military aggression.

This reopening allows 50 Palestinian patients, including 37 sick and injured children, to cross into Egypt for urgent medical treatment.

The evacuation operation is supervised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and involves the mobilization of more than 30 ambulances on the Egyptian side. Wafa reported.

The patients are being taken to hospitals in Sheikh Zuweid, Arish, and Suez, with critical cases being referred to Cairo.

The reopening of the Rafah border is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on January 19, 2025.

In addition to medical evacuations, this agreement also includes a prisoner exchange, where three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas, and Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Although 50 children were scheduled for evacuation, only 37 managed to cross, as two passed away before the evacuation, while others were too ill to be moved or lost contact with medical teams.

WHO has urged for the immediate evacuation of around 2,500 children in Gaza who need urgent medical care.

The reopening of the Rafah border and the evacuation of patients marks an important step in humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing conflict, offering hope to many residents of Gaza in need of medical assistance. []

