Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel to Reopen Gaza Crossings Following US Pressure Amid Ceasefire Tensions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Israel has agreed to reopen the crossings into the Gaza Strip on Monday morning after intense diplomatic pressure from the United States, according to Hebrew media reports. The decision comes after Israel had suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, sparking international criticism and accusations of violating a recently established ceasefire agreement.

An American official told Channel 12 that Israeli authorities have pledged to resume aid flow, although specific details were not disclosed. The reopening follows a ceasefire that came into effect on October 19, 2025.

In the wake of the temporary closure, Israeli forces conducted a series of airstrikes across Gaza, reportedly targeting 104 locations with 127 munitions. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including a figure described by the military as a “company commander in Nubia.”

Palestinian factions condemned the closure of crossings as a breach of the ceasefire, warning that such actions risk reigniting hostilities. A senior Israeli source confirmed to Channel 12 that the decision to close the crossings had been approved at the highest levels of government.

Also Read: Netanyahu Admits to Bombing Gaza with 153 Tons of Explosives During Ceasefire

Meanwhile, a new convoy of humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah Border Crossing following the ceasefire. The move to reopen Israeli-controlled crossings is seen as a response to growing U.S. demands for Israel to adhere to its obligations under the truce and to ensure humanitarian access.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

