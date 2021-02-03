As 1,452 Residents Cross Rafah in Third Day Open

Rafah, MINA – On Wednesday Egyptian authorities opened the Rafah land crossing, southern Gaza Strip, for the third day in a row, with 1,452 residents allowed to cross from both directions.

Egypt’s Ministry of Interior and National Security confirmed, in a written statement that on the third day of the Rafah land crossing, passenger buses began departing for the Egyptian side. Quds Press reported.

The day before, 923 residents managed to leave the crossing, while 529 returned to Gaza, and 70 citizens were returned by Egyptian authorities without giving a reason.

Since Monday, the Egyptian authorities opened the Rafah land crossing, for the movement of citizens in both directions.

The crossing is scheduled to last for four days until Thursday, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the Corona pandemic crisis last March, the Egyptian authorities decided to close the crossings and open them, specifically for humanitarian cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)