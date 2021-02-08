Rafah Crossing Opened Again Starting on Tuesday

Cairo, MINA – The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Egypt announced that the Egyptian authorities informed it of the resumption of opening the Rafah land crossing for the crossing of Palestinian travelers in both directions, starting on Tuesday, Wafa reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, the embassy stated that these measures are the result of intense bilateral discussions and contacts between the Egyptian and Palestinian leaderships to facilitate the travel and return of Palestinian citizens to and from the Gaza Strip.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Dalla Egypt and its permanent representative to the League of Arab States, Diab Al-Louh, expressed his thanks to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the relevant Egyptian agencies, for their sincere and tireless efforts in reducing the burdens on Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)