Quds Foundation Visits Malaysian Minister of Religion

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – A delegation from the Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia (QFM) visited the Malaysian Minister of Religion, Senator YB Dato ‘Seri Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, at his office in Kuala Lumpur.

During his visit, Dr. Sharif Abu Shammala, CEO of QFM, gave a presentation on the foundation’s work and its role in disseminating information about Al-Quds among the Malaysian people and strengthening their relations and rights at the Al-Aqsa Mosque through scientific and educational projects and publications, as quoted from the QFM website on Tuesday.

Abu Shammala also discussed the latest developments and attacks by the occupation and the campaign to deport activists and Murabitins (front line guards), especially Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri, Khatib and Imam of the Al-aqsa Mosque.

The meeting concluded with the cooperation between QFM and the Ministry in the field of modern printing and publication, which will soon be launched.

At the end of the visit, QFM thanked the Minister for his attention to the Palestinian struggle. QFM also provided a set of books published by the Foundation. (T / R7/RE1)

