Quarantine, Jewish Settlers Run and Steal Military Equipments

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli forces announced on Thursday that Jewish settlers who are undergoing quarantine because of suspected exposure to the coronavirus, escaped from tents near the Dead Sea and stole military equipments.

A military spokesman said settlers from the “young hill” group from the “Yitzhar” settlement south of Nablus escaped last night from quarantine near the Dead Sea.

The settlers fled while stealing tents and military equipment whose value was estimated at tens of thousands of shekels, thus quoted from Safar on Thursday, April 16.

The settlers were finally captured by Israeli soldiers not far from the quarantine location.

The incident occurred two days after it was announced, that the settlers had burned two vehicles and attacked Palestinians near their quarantine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)