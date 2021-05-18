Qatar Red Crescent Office in Gaza Destroyed by Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes destroyed the offices of the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Gaza on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a tweet, QRCS said, “The Qatari Red Crescent was badly damaged this afternoon as a result of shooting at a building located in Gaza.”

According to QRCS, the attack killed two Palestinians, including a child, and injured 10 others.

“Targeting civilian objects is a blatant violation of humanitarian law,” said the humanitarian aid agency.

QRCS stressed that they will continue to provide assistance to affected people in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Since May 10, the Israeli army has launched a series of attacks on Gaza that have killed at least 212 Palestinians, including 59 children and 35 women, and wounded 1,305 others, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Dozens of buildings and homes have also been destroyed in Israeli air aggression. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)