Qatar Recommitts Gaza Ceasefire Mediation after Month-long Suspension

Doha, MINA – Qatar has recommitted itself to mediating the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced at the 22nd Doha Forum, Al Jazeera reported.

The move comes after Qatar suspended mediation efforts nearly a month ago, citing a lack of “seriousness” from the parties involved in the negotiations.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Qatar’s decision to re-enter the talks was driven by renewed momentum in the negotiations, especially after the election of US President Donald Trump.

In his speech, the Qatari prime minister highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that its impacts are spreading to neighboring Lebanon and Syria.

He underlined the urgent need to make every possible effort to end the suffering of the people of Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

