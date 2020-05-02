Qatar Charity Indonesia Distribute Food Packages

Jakarta, MINA – As a form of concern for the people of Qatar to the people of Indonesia who are affected by Covid-19, Qatar Charity Indonesia distributed 12,500 food aid packages to underprivileged families,

“The aid is distributed in stages since the beginning of Ramadan in a number of cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta, Bogor, Garut, Sukabumi and Aceh,” said Director of Qatar Charity Indonesia, Karam Zeinhom on Thursday, April 30.

He explained that the launch of the food aid is to ease the burden on many people who are facing difficulties in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, especially poor families and workers who had lost their jobs.

“Coinciding with the momentum of this holy Ramadan and Coronavirus outbreak that has greatly affected families and workers, Qatar Charity Indonesia distributed 12,500 food packages,” Karam said.

Karam added the launch of the nine-basic necessities which was distributed since the beginning of Ramadan was in collaboration with and worked with the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, the ZAD Indonesia Foundation and the Regional Governments in Jakarta, Aceh and Bogor.

The distribution of basic food according to Karam has been distributed in stages since the beginning of Ramadan to this day including in Jakarta.

“Specifically in DKI Jakarta, in a day Qatar Charity distributed 1,200 food packages, which started from the beginning of Ramadan to today,” he said.

Karam also explained that the assistance launched by Qatar Charity was a form of Qatar’s support for the nation and the people of Indonesia, hopefully the Indonesian people could get through these difficult phases during the Covid-19 period, and the Indonesian people would resume normal activities as usual.

Karam expressed his hope to all Indonesian people, to always take care of themselves by obeying government recommendations related to Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB).

Meanwhile, in the City of Bandah in Aceh, Qatar Charity distributes 1,103 daily food packages. The Coordinator of Qatar Charity in Banda Aceh, Izharsyah, said that the food assistance per package contained one box of instant noodles, 10 kg of rice, 2 liters of cooking oil, 1 bottle of syrup, 1 kg of sugar and 500 grams of dates.

“We give this to 1,103 people in 10 villages with the criteria that we agreed with with the Social Affairs Office. Those who have not received assistance from provinces and cities, and also have not received assistance from the Family Hope Program (PKH) or BNPT, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)