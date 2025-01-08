Select Language

Latest
-415 min. agoOver 12,000 Buildings Demolished in West Bank since 2009: OCHA
-404 min. agoIreland Files Declaration to Join ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
-169 min. agoOnly 40% of Water, Sanitation Services in Khan Tuni Due to Fuel Shortages
-167 min. agoProtest in New York in Support of Gaza Hospital Director
7 hours agoIsraeli Soldiers Blocks Three UN Attempts to Deliver Aid to Northern Gaza
America

Protest in New York in Support of Gaza Hospital Director

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)

Gaza, MINA – Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in New York City on Monday to call for the release of a prominent doctor in Gaza arrested by Israeli forces, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstrators, including health care workers, protested outside NYU Tisch Hospital to demand the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, who was detained last month.

They carried banners that said “Not another child, Not another hospital,” “Gaza forever” and “We are sick from genocide.”

Abu Safiya was detained by Israeli forces along with others during a raid on the hospital on Dec. 27.

In late December, Amnesty International urged Israeli authorities to release him, expressing extreme concern over his wellbeing.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news