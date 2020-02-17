Propeth Muhammad Artifact Exhibition Expected to Develop Halal Tourism in Banten

Banten, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin inaugurated the Archipelago Exploration of Prophet Muhammad Artifact Exhibition and his Companions at the Old Banten Archaeological Site Museum on Sunday.

He appreciated and fully supported the Governor of Banten and his staff who had taken care of historical relics in the Sultanate of Banten.

According to him, maintaining and revitalizing places and historical objects is part of the development of halal tourism (religious tourism) in Banten.

“However, revitalization must be carried out without losing its historical values,” said the Vice President.

Through the exhibition, the Vice President hopes to be an inspiration for the community to be able to emulate the qualities of the Prophet Muhammad and His Friends, and practice it in daily life.

“And with it, Muslims can also take lessons on the importance of caring for historical artifacts,” he said.

The Vice President added the event which was enlivened with various activities, such as Islamic history, Islamic lectures, marawis musicals, hadroh and nasyid, and the halal culinary festival, could educate the public, especially MSME actors about MAL halal certification.

“Hopefully, through halal culinary festivals can get closer and introduce people to the Islamic economy and finance. Religious leaders, regional and central mass organizations, and regional leaders are expected to continue to support activities based on sharia-based finance and economics so as to have an impact on national economic development, “he said.

Previously, Banten Governor Wahidin Halim said that the activity was expected to be able to restore the glory of Banten as a religious tourism and center for Muslim culture.

Banten Provincial Government, noted 9 million tourists came for pilgrimage. It also has prepared a budget of Rp. 30 billion, and the acquisition of 4.5 hectares of land for the rearrangement of the tourist area, as well as the construction of buildings that will be the center of Islamic religious activities and a gathering of scholars.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Committee Arif Rahmansyah said that the Archipelago Exploration of the Artifact Exhibition of the Prophet Muhammad and his Companions will be held in 16 cities in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)